News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Man rescued from silo with severe injuries, life flighted to hospital

The Pine River Fire Department said crews worked for 90 minutes to rescue a man trapped in a...
The Pine River Fire Department said crews worked for 90 minutes to rescue a man trapped in a silo on Monday, February 7.(Pine River Fire Department)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF PINE RIVER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Pine River Fire Department said a man was severely injured while performing routine maintenance inside of a silo.

The call came in at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, February 7 for a man who was caught in the auger and traped 30 feet above the ground.

Crews on the scene called for a ladder truck from the City of Merrill so they could free the man from the top of the 50-foot silo. They also called for the Aspirus Medevac.

With the ladder truck, firefighters had to cut and widen the opening at the top of the silo. It took nearly 90 minutes to safely free the man and bring him down to the ground.

Paramedics then stabilized the man before transferring him to the waiting helicopter.

A post on the Pine River Fire Department Facebook page said, “Chief John Uttech noted that over a dozen volunteer and career firefighters were on the scene, four of which are certified fire instructors. None of them had ever seen, much less had ever heard of an actual recovery of a viable patient from an incident such as this. Uttech said if it were not for the tremendous teamwork on the scene this would have never had a positive ending.”

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matiullah Matie during an interview with NewsChannel 7 on Jan. 31.
Well known Wausau Afghan refugee facing sexual assault charge
Owen Gross, 17, was arrested after police said he resisted stopping during a traffic stop in...
Teen arrested, facing charges following pursuit in Stevens Point
Crews battled a house fire Monday evening in Saratoga in Wood County.
Explosion believed to have started home fire in Wood Co.
Tammy and Cliff Webster, Powerball winners.
Brown County couple claims Powerball jackpot
(L) Dr. Jeff Lindell and (R) Dr. Casey Nye
D.C. Everest names finalists in superintendent search, will launch survey for stakeholder input

Latest News

Wausau School District to hold referendum info session Tuesday
Marshfield Police said a 19-year-old man was taken into custody following a night on the run. ...
Stratford man in custody following chase, crash
A new juvenile prison would be built near Milwaukee under a bipartisan bill that would...
Bipartisan bill to build juvenile prison near Milwaukee
Wisconsin Republicans have introduced a bill that would prohibit abortions if a fetal heartbeat...
Wisconsin GOP looks to block abortions if heartbeat detected