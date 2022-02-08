Kids inspire kids to appreciate the performing arts with CATS the musical

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Nearly 60 students took the stage at the Grand Theatre Monday morning and performed CATS the musical for local school districts.

“We’ve been doing virtual shows up until 2022, but it’s nothing like seeing students’ faces and watching them get to see the grand sometimes for the first time,” said Katy Lang, Development and Community Engagement Director at The Grand.

Not only was it special because it was one of the first in-person shows for schools since the Grand reopened. It also was specially made for children with special needs.

“It’s a little bit shorter, a little bit less loud, a little bit less bright lights,” said Lang.

A freshman in the cast said it’s important for all kids to know that theatre has a place for them.

“For people to know that you can do it at any age and that there is opportunities for everybody, said Finnigan Noll.

The founder of the Central Wisconsin Educational Theatre Alliance said the main goal of the program is to help youth develop an appreciation for the performing arts. It’s what they’ve been doing the past 30 years.

They’ll be performing for several local districts in matinees this week. If you’re interested in seeing the show it’s Wednesday through Saturday at 7 pm for the general public. Click here to get tickets.

