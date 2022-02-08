News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Helping expand broadband internet in North Central Wisconsin

Testing to expand broadband internet. That's the initiative Marathon County is now taking part...
Testing to expand broadband internet. That's the initiative Marathon County is now taking part in to better understand public internet speeds.(Marathon County)
By Tony Langfellow
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Testing to expand broadband internet. That’s the initiative Marathon County is now taking part in to better understand public internet speeds. Marathon County and the North Central Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission are asking people to complete an internet speed test.

They want to know what speeds are available in different areas throughout the region. This info will help them develop strategies to get stronger service to certain areas.

“That information is critical for us as we look at trying to identify unserved and underserved areas and we look for potentially funding sources to expand broadband into those areas,” Marathon County Broadband Task Force Chair John Robinson said.

The test should be done in the same location you want to report speed data for.

Follow the link if you would like to participate and give your feedback.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matiullah Matie during an interview with NewsChannel 7 on Jan. 31.
Well known Wausau Afghan refugee facing sexual assault charge
Owen Gross, 17, was arrested after police said he resisted stopping during a traffic stop in...
Teen arrested, facing charges following pursuit in Stevens Point
Crews battled a house fire Monday evening in Saratoga in Wood County.
Explosion believed to have started home fire in Wood Co.
Tammy and Cliff Webster, Powerball winners.
Brown County couple claims Powerball jackpot
The 34-year-old woman allegedly stole money from Subway in Cornell.
Chippewa County woman charged with stealing over $50,000 from employer

Latest News

Teaching children how to remain safe when going online
Teaching children how to remain safe when going online
Pine River, Merrill first responders successfully rescue man from silo
Pine River, Merrill first responders successfully rescue man from silo
Turning mild today into the mid-30s.
First Alert Weather: Mild temperatures with multiple chances for winter weather
Man hospitalized with severe injuries while performing maintenance in silo
Man hospitalized with severe injuries while performing maintenance in silo