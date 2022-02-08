Helping expand broadband internet in North Central Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Testing to expand broadband internet. That’s the initiative Marathon County is now taking part in to better understand public internet speeds. Marathon County and the North Central Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission are asking people to complete an internet speed test.

They want to know what speeds are available in different areas throughout the region. This info will help them develop strategies to get stronger service to certain areas.

“That information is critical for us as we look at trying to identify unserved and underserved areas and we look for potentially funding sources to expand broadband into those areas,” Marathon County Broadband Task Force Chair John Robinson said.

The test should be done in the same location you want to report speed data for.

Follow the link if you would like to participate and give your feedback.

