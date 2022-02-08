News and First Alert Weather App
Hello, My Name Is: Alexandra Hofrichter

By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 10:54 PM CST
ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - Antigo girls wrestling’s newest state champion, Alexandra Hofricter, is not your average athlete who tops the podium. As her head coach, Jason Hohensee, puts it, “at this point, there’s no one she can’t beat.”

Hofrichter won her first WIAA-sanctioned state title in the 152-pound weight class on Jan. 29, but her accomplishments don’t end there. Nationally, she’s ranked 7th in her weight class by Flowrestling.

“It’s been a long time since we were able to have state champions. To have people who are not just competing, but dominating,” Hohensee said.

At the US Marine Corp Junior Nationals in Fargo, North Dakota, the largest high school girls tournament in the United States, Hofrichter finished in seventh place, a surreal moment for the Antigo junior.

“That was 7th out of an entire nation of women that wrestle and have been wrestling for their whole lives basically. And I still don’t think it’s sunken in,” Hofrichter said.

When Hofrichter started wrestling in eighth grade, her coaches knew she had talent. The Fargo tournament was when it was her coming out party.

“We knew she was good, that’s when we knew she was really good,” Hohensee said.

And with every pin, the legend grows in Antigo

“I was actually sitting down in the school cafeteria with my coach and this little girl ask me for my autograph. It was the weirdest thing that’s ever happened to me,” Hofrichter said with a laugh.

That impact that state title had on a little girl in a cafeteria is what Hofrichter cares about.

“I want to encourage other girls and it actually mattered to me what other girls were thinking,” Hofrichter said.

When her name gets put on the wall of Antigo’s gym as a champion, she hopes it doesn’t take long to gain some company.

“Don’t get me wrong, I enjoyed it. But seeing how encouraged they were by it was way cooler,” she said.

Hohensee said she works with every girl in the wrestling program and he uses her presence on the team to grow in numbers.

