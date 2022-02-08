Crews battle working home fire in Wood Co.

WOOD CO., Wis. (WSAW) - Crews are battling a working house fire in Wood County Monday evening.

According to a Wood County Sherrif’s deputy, the fire started at a home on Winding Trail in Saratoga at about 6:45 Monday evening.

Numerous agencies are responding to the fire.

The Wood County deputy says the homeowner was not there when the fire started. Because of the remote location, crews are working to move vehicles out of the way to allow firefighters safe passage in to fight the blaze.

This is a developing story. Newschannel 7 will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.