Cellcom Begins 5G Rollout in Langlade and surrounding counties

Could mean faster downloads and streaming for parts of Antigo
Cellcom begin 5G roll out
Cellcom begin 5G roll out(WSAW)
By Jade Flury
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 7:25 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - Cellphone provider, Cellcom, is beginning its 5G rollout that will continue throughout 2022.

The Greenbay-based wireless carrier said customers can now access faster speeds and improved response times delivered by 5G in areas across Brown County, along with sites in Shawano and Langlade counties.

Cellcom CEO said the company has been working on its 5G rollout for years. The company said it now will cover parts of Antigo.

“We’re really always looking at our homegrown network footprint and making sure that people have great service. And sometimes that means 5g in denser areas and sometimes it means a combination. It also means for us, keeping 3g up for as long as we can,” said Brighid Riordan, CEO of Cellcom.

Cellcom CEO said 5G is a more efficient use of spectrum which allows for faster speeds and more capacity. Customers with smartphones in the 5G range should experience faster downloads and streaming.

The wireless carrier said 3G travels further than 5G, but 5G provides faster service.

Cellcom will launch additional 5G sites in Brown, Door, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, and Shawano counties in the coming months.

