Teen arrested, facing charges following pursuit in Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Stevens Point Police say a 17-year-old was arrested after pursuit Sunday evening.

Around 8:30 p.m., an officer attempted to stop a vehicle that had failed to stop for a stop sign and nearly struck a marked police squad. Police said the driver did not stop, but inside drove away with its lights off.

Police did not pursue with lights and sirens, but were able to follow the suspect by the suspect’s tire tracks in the fresh snow. Officers located the suspect vehicle several more times and each time the vehicle fled. Finally, the officers located the suspect vehicle hiding behind a business where the officers attempted to make contact with the suspect vehicle as they approached on foot. As they did this the suspect vehicle began to flee again and struck an officer with the driver’s side mirror.

Officers pursued the vehicle and struck it using a PIT maneuver to disable the car. The suspect was then arrested.

Police are recommending he be charged with operating while under the influence of drugs, possession of hallucinogenic drugs, battery to law enforcement, fleeing an officer and other traffic violations.

