“Signs of Love’ offers wedding options ahead of busy season

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WSAW) - Couples, vendors and family gathered in Rothschild Sunday for the “Signs of Love” bridal show at the Central Wisconsin Convention and Expo Center. The biannual event is the Wausau area’s only bridal show this winter and has over 20 years of experience helping couples before their big day.

Greta Wood, owner of Elegant Occasions in Rib Mountain, helped organize the event. She says the tenure of the event helps make it a popular one.

“Those of us that have been doing this, have been doing this for many years,” said Wood. “You sometimes can make mistakes when organizing events, but we’ve just done it so many times, we just seem to know what works and what brides and grooms prefer.”

The expo provides vendors from all over the area. Making those connections is important in making the wedding as perfect as possible.

”You can look online all you want, but when you meet that person that’s going to be working with your wedding, it’s so important to form that relationship and know that this is the person that I want to be working with,” said Wood.

This year more than most, it’s been important to connect with vendors as early as possible.

”We are hearing and we are seeing, that 2022, 2023 will be the biggest wedding year since 1984,” said Wood. “It’s more important than ever to book your vendors early and make sure you get on their calendars and you’re in with them because many of us or many of them can only do one wedding a day because there’s a capacity and you want to make sure to get the vendors that you want.”

Wood says many couples have had to delay their big days because of the pandemic.

”Everybody just kept having to put it off and they’re not willing to do that anymore,” said Wood. “It’s just time to do it and embrace it and do it whatever way you feel is best for you and your wedding.”

As the season appears to be a busy one, vendors are ready for the challenge. Sarah Van Dreel, of Van Dreel Photography, says it’s been fun to see real-life bookings return.

“There’s competing for a lot of clients now,” aid Van Dreel. “Everyone’s just excited to get back into the pool.”

Van Dreel said October and the fall months have been particularly busy.

For Peter McGreck, it’s been a strong initiation into the wedding game. He started his photo booth business, Epic Event Photo Booths, back in fall 2020 after he struggled to find options for his own wedding.

“It was crazy,” said McGreck. “I didn’t really know what to expect. I had never really done anything like this.”

McGreck said he did close to 30 events in 2021 and is expecting more in 2022.

“We’re handling it,” said McGreck. “We bought another booth and we’re looking at some other booths so we’re expanding, maybe a little quicker than we want, but we’re managing.”

While it’s been chaotic at times, vendors and couples alike are happy that this season appears to be the right time to finally tie the knot.

“We’re hoping it stays busy,” said McGreck. “I mean it’s been a fun ride and we kind of go from there.”

