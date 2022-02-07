Second person sentenced for armed home invasions in two counties

OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - A second man was sentenced Monday for a pair of armed home invasions in which a dog was stabbed and a gun was pointed at a child.

Kevin Reed, 20, received the same sentence as Galen Daniels: 7 years in prison followed by 6 years under state supervision. Reed pleaded guilty to two counts of party to the crime of armed robbery, a crime that carries up to 40 years in prison. Several charges were dismissed in a plea bargain, including first-degree recklessly endangering safety and burglary armed with a dangerous weapon, but the judge was allowed to consider them at sentencing.

As we reported last year, there were two home invasions 30 minutes apart in Wabeno and Mountain. Between the two robberies, the thieves took cash, jewelry, guns and prescription medicine. In the first robbery, a gun was pointed at a 12-year-old boy as he was forced to lie down on the floor and the family’s dog was stabbed. A victim in the second robbery said she and her brother had a gun pointed at their heads, according to the criminal complaint.

Investigators noticed the robbers’ vehicle hit a gate at the end of the driveway of the house in Mountain, leaving evidence that identified it as a Ford Explorer. Suring’s police chief noticed an Explorer with damage to a tail light and paint transfer, but since he was in his personal vehicle he called for a deputy to make the traffic stop. Reed was taken into custody.

In the complaint, Reed told investigators he and two other people decided to rob homes because they were “broke” and targeted homes they believed to be “somehow involved in dealing drugs.” He said Daniels knew one of the victims of the Mountain robbery and that’s why they targeted that home. Reed said he planned to sell the stolen guns; he told investigators they’d find them in his bedroom closet.

A third defendant in the case, Keilon Snipes-Reed, is still going through the justice system.

