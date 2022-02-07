News and First Alert Weather App
Rhinelander boys swimming continues conference dominance, aims for a banner in the rafters

The Rhinelander boys swimming team has won four straight Great Northern Conference titles
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 9:23 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - Success in the pool has become an annual tradition in Rhinelander. The girls swimming team won a state title last season and finished runner-up at state this season.

Now the boys think it’s their turn.

Within the conference, they haven’t had too much difficulty racking up wins. In four years, the boys team hasn’t lost a meet in the Great Northern Conference. Charlie Heck, a junior, joined the varsity team after their first conference win of the streak. It was during his freshman season in 2020 that it became a point of pride to continue.

“We already had one win under the belt. And we kind of just kept the tradition going,” Heck said.

The conference banner, which hangs on the wall on the side of the gym, shows a period of time from 2012 to 2018 when no conference titles were won. Now, that banner won’t stop filling up.

“You can see the great runs we’ve made in history. This is definitely one of them,” Heck said.

What used to be the goal is now expected in Rhinelander. But instead of just putting another year on the conference title banner, the Hodags want to add a banner to the ceiling.

“A state title or even a runner-up is something that this team, in particular, wants really bad,” junior Jack Antonuk said.

During the season, a new addition to the ceiling gave the team more motivation. It was the girls team’s 2020 state championship banner.

“You know, they put that in halfway through the season. And we’re kind of like ‘we’re gonna have one, we’re gonna put it right there. And it’s gonna be just as big,’” Heck said.

“Sometimes they hold it above our heads. And other times, we just see that and we kind of go ‘we can do that too. We’ve got the potential to do that,’” Antonuk said.

But while their eyes are to the ceiling, the goal feels only a stroke away.

