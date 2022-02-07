News and First Alert Weather App
REPORT: Packers hire former Raiders coach Bisaccia as Special Teams Coordinator

Las Vegas Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia attends a news conference after an NFL...
Las Vegas Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia attends a news conference after an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)(Ellen Schmidt | AP)
By Matt Infield
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) -The Packers will reportedly hire former Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia as their new Special Teams Coordinator, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Bisaccia was most recently the interim head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders this season, helping lead them through a season of turmoil to a playoff berth. The Raiders became the first team in 60 years to make the playoffs after a mid-season coaching change.

Prior to taking over as Raiders head coach, the 61-year old Bisaccia was their Special Teams Coordinator since 2018. Las Vegas’ special teams unit was one of the best in the NFL this season.

Bisaccia takes over for Mo Drayton, who was fired last week after just one season on the job. Packers’ special teams had another troublesome year, culminating in their playoff loss to the 49ers where they became the first playoff team in more than 30 years to have a field goal and punt blocked in the same season.

