REPORT: Packers hire former Raiders coach Bisaccia as Special Teams Coordinator

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) -The Packers will reportedly hire former Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia as their new Special Teams Coordinator, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The #Packers are expected to hire former #Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia as their new special teams coach, sources say. The unit was an issue in GB last year, and coach Matt LaFleur goes a long way toward fixing it. Bisaccia is universally respected. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 7, 2022

Bisaccia was most recently the interim head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders this season, helping lead them through a season of turmoil to a playoff berth. The Raiders became the first team in 60 years to make the playoffs after a mid-season coaching change.

Prior to taking over as Raiders head coach, the 61-year old Bisaccia was their Special Teams Coordinator since 2018. Las Vegas’ special teams unit was one of the best in the NFL this season.

Bisaccia takes over for Mo Drayton, who was fired last week after just one season on the job. Packers’ special teams had another troublesome year, culminating in their playoff loss to the 49ers where they became the first playoff team in more than 30 years to have a field goal and punt blocked in the same season.

