Open enrollment for Wisconsin schools begins Monday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Starting Monday, Wisconsin families can apply to opt out of their designated school district to enroll in a different school district. The Public School Open Enrollment period is Feb. 7 to April 29.

Any Wisconsin resident in 4K to grade 12 may apply to attend a nonresident school district under the open enrollment program. However, a child may transfer to a nonresident school district for early childhood education or 4K only if the child’s resident school district offers the same type of program and only if the child is eligible for that program in the resident school district.

Parents are responsible to provide transportation to and from school in the nonresident school district, except that transportation required in a child’s IEP must be provided by the nonresident school district.

During the 2020-21 school year, 70,428 students transferred school districts through the open enrollment program.

Application materials and additional information on the program are available on the DPI’s website.

