Officers locate body of Keshena man in Manitowoc County

By WBAY news staff
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Hypothermia is believed to be a factor in the death of a man in Manitowoc County, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

On Jan. 29, at 12:23 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office was notified of a deceased person in a wooded area off the roadway in the Township of Cato. Officers identified the man as Kurt Pocan Sr., 42, Keshena.

Investigators determined Pocan was driving a stolen vehicle belonging to a family member. On Dec. 29, the Sheriff’s Office was notified of an unoccupied vehicle on Grimms Road south of Highway 10. Deputies checked the area and were unable to locate the driver. The ignition key was in the on position. It’s believe the vehicle ran out of gas.

The vehicle had been located about a half-mile from where Pocan’s body was found Jan. 29.

Autopsy results are pending, but investigators suspect hypothermia was a factor in Pocan’s death.

The case is under investigation by the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, Coroner’s Office and Menominee Tribal Police.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

