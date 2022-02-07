News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

No one injured in Adams County ice break-through incident

Police Lights
Police Lights(MGN)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COTTONVILLE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Adams County Sheriff’s Department said no one was injured when a vehicle broke through the ice Saturday morning.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. near the Big Roche A Cri Lake boat landing in the town of Preston. Investigators said a 25-year-old man had been driving on the east side of State Highway 13 and attempted to drive west underneath the bridge when the vehicle began to break through the ice. The vehicle then became partially submerged.

The vehicle was later removed by a towing company.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging the public to avoid the ice near the area of the bridge for recreational purposes due to this incident.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Adams County Fire District, Niemen’s Services, Adams County Highway Department, and the Wisconsin DNR.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Temperatures on the cool side of the 20s Monday, but a nice warm up on Tuesday in the mid-30s....
First Alert Weather: Up & down temperatures to start the week followed by two rounds of snow showers during the second half of the week
A heavy police presence has been reported at an apartment complex in the Milwaukee suburb of...
Police: Shooter at apartment complex kills 2, then himself
Despite cold temperatures, ice is still dangerously thin in some spots on Lake Winnebago.
Man escapes truck that broke through thin Lake Winnebago ice
Gabriel Ramos raises his hand after winning the 145-pound conference title
Wausau West wrestling wins Wisconsin Valley Conference Meet
The IRS has some considerations before you file your taxes this year.
IRS: Things to consider before filing your 2021 taxes

Latest News

GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Officers locate body of Keshena man in Manitowoc County
Matiullah Matie during an interview with NewsChannel 7 on Jan. 31.
Well known Wausau Afghan refugee facing sexual assault charge
Las Vegas Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia attends a news conference after an NFL...
REPORT: Packers hire former Raiders coach Bisaccia as Special Teams Coordinator
DNR seeking nominations for ethical hunter award