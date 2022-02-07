No one injured in Adams County ice break-through incident

COTTONVILLE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Adams County Sheriff’s Department said no one was injured when a vehicle broke through the ice Saturday morning.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. near the Big Roche A Cri Lake boat landing in the town of Preston. Investigators said a 25-year-old man had been driving on the east side of State Highway 13 and attempted to drive west underneath the bridge when the vehicle began to break through the ice. The vehicle then became partially submerged.

The vehicle was later removed by a towing company.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging the public to avoid the ice near the area of the bridge for recreational purposes due to this incident.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Adams County Fire District, Niemen’s Services, Adams County Highway Department, and the Wisconsin DNR.

