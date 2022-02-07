News and First Alert Weather App
Granite Peak Family Festival Winter Carnival

Weekend festivities include fireworks, scavenger hunts and more
Granite Peak Family Festival
Granite Peak Family Festival(WSAW)
By Jade Flury
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - Granite Peak is celebrating its Family Festival- Winter Carnival all winter long. The festivities began in January and will continue throughout winter. Activities included fireworks, snow groomer rides, scavenger hunts, and more.

“It’s a ton of kids out here so it’s a really good time,” said Greg Fisher, general manager at Granite Peak.

Granite Peak’s Family Festival is an event-filled weekend full of fun and games.

“Family festival is a lot of fun. We had fireworks last night, we had a big scavenger hunt. Today we have a jam for kids that are 12 and under,” said Fisher.

Staff also took kids on snow groomers rides up the mountain.

“We’ve got one of our groomers out here. This is one of our more modern groomers, it’s called a light wolf,” said Fisher.

Fisher said the new snow groomer at Granite Peak cost about $400,000.

“We’re taking kids and their parents for a nice little 10 minute rides or so and they get to see how the machine works they’re quite big. I mean they’re giant tanks,” said Fisher.

The snow groomer rides ended up being a popular attraction.

“Kids seem to dig them. This is the second time that we’ve done that and we’ve sold them out for Saturday and Sunday,” said Fisher.

Granite Peak’s Family Festival continues on March 5 and 6.

