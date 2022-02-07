DNR seeking nominations for ethical hunter award

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) -The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is accepting applications for its annual Wisconsin Ethical Hunter Award.

The award honors a hunter’s actions of exceptional moral actions and character while in the field. Anyone can nominate a licensed Wisconsin hunter. Although many nominations come from the gun-deer season, ethical actions can occur during a squirrel hunt, turkey hunt, waterfowl hunt or other Wisconsin hunting seasons.

“Ethical actions come in many forms; examples could include helping another person during a hunt or taking steps to protect our natural resources,” Krueger said. “Over the years, award recipients have returned lost gear, helped others find lost game or assisted another hunter facing a challenge of some kind.”

Submit nominations by email or letter explaining the ethical act and send to April Dombrowski, DNR Recreational Safety Outdoor Skills Section Chief, at April.Dombrowski@wisconsin.gov or by mail to:

Department of Natural Resources

Attn: April Dombrowski

101 S. Webster St. P.O. Box 7921,

Madison, WI 53707-7921

The deadline to submit a nomination is Feb. 26. Written nominations must contain the name, address and telephone number of the witness or witnesses, or be aware of the behavior which led to the nomination.

The award was established in 1997 to recognize a person whose action represents Wisconsin’s heritage of responsible, respectful and safe hunting.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.