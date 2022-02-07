News and First Alert Weather App
D.C. Everest holds parade, celebrates the dance team’s second straight state title

The D.C. Everest Dance team poses with the trophy after their victory parade on Sunday.
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - D.C. Everest and the various village fire departments in the school district led a victory parade for the dance team’s second straight WAPCP Division 1 state title in the pom division.

The parade started at the Cedar Creek Mall, traveling along Business Highway 51 to the school. At the end of the parade, the school held a celebration in the High School gym, where the head coach and members of the team carried the trophy in.

”It’s really cool, I never imagined. My goal is one state championship. So to win two is exceeding all my expectations,” senior Liberty Christianson said.

“It’s so emotional. Seeing the community so happy for us. It’s truly amazing.”

The state championship is the Evergreens’ second straight, and fourth overall in the last decade.

