D.C. Everest names finalists in superintendent search, will launch survey for stakeholder input

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The D.C. Everest School Board has selected Dr. Casey Nye, DCE Assistant Superintendent of Learning, and Dr. Jeff Lindell, DCE Director of Student Services, as the DCE Superintendent finalists. Current Superintendent Dr. Kristine Gilmore will retire in June.

During the next few weeks, the D.C. Everest Superintendent selection process will incorporate input from district stakeholders including parents, teachers, support staff, administrators, students and business/community through a community-wide survey. The survey asks respondents to rank a series of questions that could be addressed to the Superintendent candidates during the Candidate Q & A Sessions.

According to a news release from the school district, links to the survey will be emailed to students, families, district staff, and district business partners on Feb. 9. A link to the survey will be made available to community members on Wednesday at //www.dce.k12.wi.us/superintendentselection.

Dr. Mike Richie will facilitate two public candidate Q & A sessions on March 3 from 6-7 p.m. and 7:15 – 8:15 p.m. at the DCE Middle School. The sessions will be live-streamed.

“It is vitally important that we select a visionary, innovative leader who values and advocates on behalf of all students, staff and the greater Everest community,” said Felch. “We recognize that stakeholder input is an integral aspect of the search and selection process and we extend our gratitude to every stakeholder who takes an active role in helping to inform the Board’s selection of the next superintendent.”

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.