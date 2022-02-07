News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Court records show second guilty plea planned in alleged 2020 plot to kidnap Michigan governor

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was the intended target of a 2020 kidnapping plot, federal officials said.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was the intended target of a 2020 kidnapping plot, federal officials said.(Source: State of Michigan)
By ED WHITE
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 9:55 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — A man charged in an alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has agreed to plead guilty, according to documents filed Monday, leaving four people to face trial in March.

Kaleb Franks said he willfully conspired with five other men to kidnap Whitmer before FBI agents stepped in and arrested the group in October 2020.

Franks signed a document agreeing to plead guilty as charged. Ty Garbin pleaded guilty in 2021 and was sentenced to slightly more than six years in prison.

The government said six men wanted to kidnap Whitmer, a Democrat, because of their disgust over COVID-19 restrictions. Some are also facing weapons charges.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Temperatures on the cool side of the 20s Monday, but a nice warm up on Tuesday in the mid-30s....
First Alert Weather: Up & down temperatures to start the week followed by two rounds of snow showers during the second half of the week
A heavy police presence has been reported at an apartment complex in the Milwaukee suburb of...
Police: Shooter at apartment complex kills 2, then himself
Gabriel Ramos raises his hand after winning the 145-pound conference title
Wausau West wrestling wins Wisconsin Valley Conference Meet
Despite cold temperatures, ice is still dangerously thin in some spots on Lake Winnebago.
Man escapes truck that broke through thin Lake Winnebago ice
Beloit Amazon facility
Amazon plans to build distribution center in Dane County

Latest News

First lady Jill Biden remarks "I was disappointed" free community college got cut from Build...
Jill Biden says bills aren’t footballs to ‘pass or pivot’
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2020, file photo, people stand in front of electronic slot machines in a...
Casino tracks down tourist who walked away from winning slot machine jackpot
First lady Jill Biden remarks "I was disappointed" free community college got cut from Build...
Jill Biden disappointed free community college cut from 'Build Back Better'
Frontier to take over Spirit airlines in a $3 billion tie-up between budget carriers.
Frontier bids $3B for Spirit hoping for major budget carrier
Las Vegas Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia attends a news conference after an NFL...
REPORT: Packers hire former Raiders coach Bisaccia as Special Teams Coordinator