Brown County couple claims Powerball jackpot

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) -– Tammy and Cliff Webster of Oneida have claimed the winning $316.3 million jackpot-winning Powerball ticket.

The winning ticket was announced Jan. 5. The winners opted to take the cash option of $225.1 million rather than annual payments.

After federal taxes of $54 million and state taxes of $17.2 million, their final take-home amount is $153.9 million. The ticket had the winning numbers of 6, 14, 25, 33, 46, Powerball 17 from the January 5, 2022 draw.

The couple split the $632.6 million jackpot with another winner who bought a ticket in California.

“This is a wonderful blessing, and we are incredibly thankful and most appreciative of this opportunity,” Cliff Webster said. Tammy is part Oneida and part Sioux, and Cliff is Oneida. Both are members of the Oneida Nation.

Jackson Pointe Citgo, 2710 Packerland Drive in Green Bay, received a $100,000 incentive for selling the winning ticket.

