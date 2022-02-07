News and First Alert Weather App
Bipartisan Wisconsin business coalition backs elections head

Wisconsin Election Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe addresses 2020 election claims.
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 7:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A bipartisan group of Wisconsin business leaders is voicing support for the state’s embattled elections administrator, her staff and local election officials.

Nearly two dozen prominent Wisconsin business leaders issued a letter Monday backing Meagan Wolfe even as Republicans have called for her resignation and pursued investigations into how the 2020 election was run.

The Wisconsin Business Leaders for Democracy Coalition sent letters offering “sincere gratitude and full support” to Wolfe, the Wisconsin Elections Commission and more than 1,800 municipal clerks who run elections in the battleground state.

Wolfe has also garnered national support amid the GOP attacks, which she calls “baseless.”

