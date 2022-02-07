News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

10 Cuban migrants rescued from sinking vessel off Florida

Ten Cuban migrants in a sinking vessel were rescued off the Florida coast. Six of them were...
Ten Cuban migrants in a sinking vessel were rescued off the Florida coast. Six of them were repatriated to Cuba, and four others were evacuated to Florida for medical treatment.(Source: USCGSoutheast/Twitter via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) - Ten Cuban migrants in a sinking vessel were rescued off the Florida coast, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

A Coast Guard boat spotted the vessel Thursday about 40 miles (about 64 kilometers) off Key Largo, the Coast Guard said in a tweet.

“They didn’t have lifejackets or safety equipment,” said Capt. Shawn Koch, commanding officer of Air Station Miami. “If the air crew hadn’t found them on the patrol, these people would not have survived the night.”

Six migrants were repatriated to Cuba, and four others were evacuated to Florida for medical treatment, the Coast Guard said.

The rescue came two weeks after a boat believed to be used for human smuggling capsized off Florida’s coast en route from the Bahamas. Only one of the 40 passengers survived.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow could impact the region on Friday.
First Alert Weather: Two rounds of snow or snow showers this week
A heavy police presence has been reported at an apartment complex in the Milwaukee suburb of...
Police: Shooter at apartment complex kills 2, then himself
Gabriel Ramos raises his hand after winning the 145-pound conference title
Wausau West wrestling wins Wisconsin Valley Conference Meet
Polar Plunge 2022
Wisconsin Rapids Polar Plunge returns
Beloit Amazon facility
Amazon plans to build distribution center in Dane County

Latest News

Frontier to take over Spirit airlines in a $3 billion tie-up between budget carriers.
Frontier to take over Spirit airlines
FILE - Spotify founder and CEO Daniel Ek poses for a photo in Stockholm, Sweden on June 18,...
Spotify CEO to employees: Canceling Joe Rogan not ‘the answer’
The controversial podcaster apologized for repeated use of a racial slur on his podcast.
Joe Rogan apologizes for repeatedly using racial slur
President Joe Biden responds to reporters' questions during a meeting on efforts to lower...
Biden task force releasing report to strengthen labor unions
The Pentagon says Ukraine's capital could fall within days if an attack happens and tens of...
White House says Russian attack on Ukraine could be any day