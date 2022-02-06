News and First Alert Weather App
Wisconsin Rapids Polar Plunge returns

Hundreds jump into icy waters to raise funds for Special Olympics Wisconsin
By Jade Flury
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 9:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Hundreds of people turned out for the Polar Plunge in Wisconsin Rapids on Saturday, plunging into the icy water to raise money for Special Olympics Wisconsin.

“All the money goes right back to athletes right here in the north central Wisconsin area,” said Ashley Hansen, development coordinator for Special Olympics Wisconsin.

Wisconsin Rapids wasn’t the only city holding a Polar Plunge.

“And there are 7 locations throughout the state, so in total, we usually have about 1,000 to 2,000,” said Hansen.

Plungers said the water temperatures were near freezing.

“It is actually really frozen, we spent about 2 hours this morning getting all the ice out of it,” said Hansen.

Cole Cleworth is a Special Olympics athlete and coach. This was his 8th year taking the icy plunge. He had a bit of advice for his fellow plungers. “Get in, get out, and have fun,” said Cleworth.

Law enforcement officers, firefighters, and EMS personnel from around the area also took the plunge.

“We as a department have been jumping for 10 plus years. It’s a great organization. Anything that we can do to help the Special Olympics is a good cause. So get a little wet, get a little cold, not a big deal,” said Stevens Point Police Officer Robert Roser.

Roser did admit the water was chilly.

“It was cold. It was very cold. Them chipping the ice off before we jumped was a reality check,” said Roser.

