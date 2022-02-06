Wausau West wrestling wins Wisconsin Valley Conference Meet

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - At a conference meet featuring three wrestling heavyweight teams in Wisconsin, Wausau West came out victorious.

The Warriors won the Wisconsin Valley Conference meet in Marshfield Saturday, topping second-place Wisconsin Rapids by 8.5 points. nine wrestlers made it to the finals for Wausau West, with two winning their respective matches.

Three teams ranked in the top ten of Division 1 wrestling at Wisconsin—Marshfield, Wausau West and Wisconsin Rapids—entered the meet with a lot on the line. Wausau West had 216.5 points, Wisconsin Rapids had 208 and Marshfield totalled 178.5.

The highlight of the Warriors win came from Gabriel Ramos in the 145-pound weight class. Up against SPASH’s Kale Roth, the pair traded takedowns until the closing seconds of the third period. With Ramos down 13-12, He tallied a takedown on Roth for a 14-13 lead. But as time was expiring, Roth spun out from under Ramos for the escape point, sending the match to overtime. In overtime, Ramos tallied another takedown to claim the 16-14 win over Roth.

In the 126-pound weight class, Wisconsin Rapids’ Aceyn Meyer was able to get a pin on Marshfield’s Grayden Rode in the second period to claim the conference victory in that weight class.

In the 132-pound weight class, Marshfield’s Keagan Cliver led the majority of the match, winning over Wisconsin Rapids’ Lucas Bean.

