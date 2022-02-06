News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather: Two rounds of snow or snow showers this week

Alberta Clippers will roll toward the Badger State mid to late week with the risk of snow.
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Freezing drizzle and light snow showers will be winding down this evening. Untreated roads and other surfaces will become icy later Sunday night as temperatures tumble. Becoming partly cloudy with lows in the single digits above zero in Wausau, with other locations sliding below zero.

Monday features a mix of sun and clouds, a little cooler with highs in the low 20s.

Turning mostly cloudy Tuesday as the next clipper system rolls our way. Snow showers are possible toward evening. Highs in the low to mid 30s. Snow showers Tuesday night into Wednesday. Accumulations are anticipated to be on the light side with this batch of snow showers mid-week. Cooler with highs on Wednesday in the upper 20s.

Thursday may start with some sunshine, but clouds will be on the increase as the day wears on with snow developing late day or during the evening. Highs in the low 20s. Periods of snow Thursday night into Friday morning, tapering to light snow during the day on Friday. Brisk winds are also expected which will cause blowing and drifting of whatever snow does fall. It is too soon to say what the amount of snowfall will be, but some accumulation is on tap for late week. Temperatures will slide on Friday from the 20s in the morning, back into the 10s later in the day.

In the wake of this winter storm, colder air pushes in for the start of the weekend on Saturday, February 12th. Partly cloudy and cold with highs in the single digits. Partly to mostly cloudy for Valentine’s Day Eve on February 13th. Highs in the mid 10s.

