First Alert Weather: Another round of snow showers, staying chilly

The flakes will be flying once again across North Central Wisconsin to end the weekend. More chances of snow later this week.
Snow showers today with a coating to 1" of accumulation. More chances of snow mid to late week and staying cool.
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - For the third day in a row, snow showers will be affecting the region. This Sunday will feature plenty of clouds with snow showers from mid to late morning into the afternoon. Accumulations will range from a coating to 1″. The snow showers are expected to exit the area around sunset. No less, roads will be slippery and snow-covered at times. A bit milder with readings topping out in the mid 20s.

Snow showers will produce a coating to less than 1" of accumulation.
Snow showers are likely in the area for the midday into Sunday afternoon.
Snow showers will persist until late afternoon.
The snow showers on Sunday will taper off by early this evening.
Some clouds for Sunday night and chilly. Lows in the single digits above zero, assuming those clouds stick around. If we do have an extended period of clear sky leading into Monday morning, there would be some locations that slip below zero. Monday features a mix of sun and clouds, a little cooler with highs in the low 20s. Turning mostly cloudy Tuesday as the next clipper system rolls our way. Snow showers are possible toward evening. Highs in the low to mid 30s. Snow showers Tuesday night into Wednesday. Accumulations are anticipated to be on the light side with this batch of snow showers mid-week. Cooler with highs on Wednesday in the mid 20s.

Some snow showers are expected for mid-week.
Thursday may start with some sunshine, but clouds will be on the increase as the day wears on with snow developing late day or during the evening. Periods of snow Thursday night into Friday morning, tapering to snow showers during the day on Friday. Brisk winds are also expected which will cause blowing and drifting of whatever snow does fall. It is too soon to say what the amount of snowfall will be, but some accumulation is on tap for late week.

The next clipper system will bring snow to the region starting Thursday night.
Snow is expected to fall into Friday morning.
A clipper system will kick up the winds and cause snow showers Friday afternoon.
In the wake of this winter storm, colder air pushes in for the start of the weekend on Saturday, February 12th. Partly cloudy and cold with highs in the single digits. Partly to mostly cloudy for Valentine’s Day Eve on February 13th. A chance of snow showers with highs in the mid 10s.

Daytime readings will be closer to average for this time of year through Friday.
Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

