News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Amazon plans to build distribution center in Dane County

Beloit Amazon facility
Beloit Amazon facility(nbc15)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Online retailer Amazon plans to build a $200 million distribution center in Dane County.

The Wisconsin State Journal reported Saturday that the company is working with a developer on plans for a five-story, 3.4 million-square-foot facility in Cottage Grove.

The facility would operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week and employ 1,500 people.

Construction could begin as early as this year.

Cottage Grove Village Administrator Matt Giese said Amazon hasn’t asked for any tax assistance. He says the addition of the facility would be a “huge economic win” for Cottage Grove and Dane County.

Residents in the area say they’re worried about pollution, noise and traffic.

Amazon already operates distribution centers in Oak Creek, Beloit and Kenosha.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A heavy police presence has been reported at an apartment complex in the Milwaukee suburb of...
Police: Shooter at apartment complex kills 2, then himself
MGN
Port Edwards teacher under investigation announces retirement
High School Sports 2/4/2022
High school basketball highlight heaven: Action from seven Friday night games
Podcaster Joe Rogan apologized on his Instagram account after a video compilation of him using...
Joe Rogan apologizes for racial slurs after video surfaces
FILE - United States' gold medalist Shaun White reacts during the men's halfpipe medal ceremony...
The last run: 3-time gold medalist Shaun White says Olympics will be his final contest

Latest News

Lots of clouds with snow showers on Sunday, a bit milder.
First Alert Weather: Another round of snow showers, staying chilly
Snow showers today with a coating to less than 1" of snowfall. Cool to start the week. More...
First Alert Weather: Sunday Morning Forecast
Wisconsin Rapids Polar Plunge returns
Wisconsin Rapids Polar Plunge returns
Gabriel Ramos raises his hand after winning the 145-pound conference title
Wausau West wrestling wins Wisconsin Valley Conference Meet