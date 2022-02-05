Wisconsin Valley Conference, WIAA moving to mobile ticketing for postseason events

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) and the Wisconsin Valley Conference will be moving to mobile ticketing for upcoming postseason events.

The move continues the trend that many schools began at the onset of the pandemic of supplying mobile tickets. Schools like Wausau West and Merrill have been tinkering with mobile ticketing since the limited capacity crowds of fall 2020.

“It allowed us to know who was at our events so we were able to track and monitor in the event that contact tracing was needed,” said Merrill High School Activities Director John Miller. “We would have the information to get the information to those in the event we needed to contact trace.”

Since then, schools have offered both cash and electronic ticketing options. At Wausau West, cash is still the more popular option right now.

”More people are still using the cash box because that’s what they’re used to,” said Wausau West Activities and Athletics Director Brian Miller.

As people get used to the new system, however, they’re beginning to like electronic ticketing.

“From those that have used it, the feedback we’ve gotten has been extremely positive, which is why we’ve continued with it,” said John Miller.

The mobile ticketing will be the only option for upcoming postseason events in the Valley including Saturday’s Conference Wrestling Meet in Marshfield. Both Millers encourage people who are unfamiliar with the system or have questions to reach out to the school that is hosting the event they’re attending.

All Valley schools will be using the app “Ticket Spicket” to keep things uniform.

”We know that when we do away with the cash box, some people are going to be concerned, but I think we’ll be able to work through it alright,” said Brian Miller.

At events at Merrill, Wausau and others, people will be on-site to assist those who need help figuring out the new ticketing process.

“The goal is never to create a frustration or confusion with anybody, but we’re to have this be an enjoyable experience for the athletes, the community and for the spectators and for anyone coming through our gates,” said John Miller.

To purchase tickets for Wisconsin Valley Conference events, visit here.

