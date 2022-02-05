News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

WATCH: State trooper does a belly-flop to catch escaping cat

An Idaho state trooper does a belly flop to keep cat from running away. (SOURCE: Idaho State Police)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 8:09 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Call him the leaping lawman!

An Idaho state trooper went the extra mile, or a few extra feet anyway, to keep a cat from running away last month.

Trooper Enrique Ilerenas did a flying belly-flop to fetch the feline.

The capture happened on Jan. 13 when he pulled a van over on Interstate 90 and found controlled substances inside.

The two people in the van were arrested on drug charges. As Ilerenas was waiting for animal control to come for the pets, the cat made a break for it.

It wasn’t fast enough for the quick-thinking trooper, who caught it and returned it to the van.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Remington Nystrom
Former camp counselor to be charged with child sexual assault
Portion of Wisconsin River Meats plant ‘total loss’ after overnight fire
Nurses take care of patient in intensive care
New Omicron variant detected in Wisconsin
Brianna Decker, Hockey
Wisconsin-native Brianna Decker out of Olympics after opening match injury, reports indicate
The Portage County Highway Department is discussing its current right of way maintenance...
Compromise met over County Highway PP controversy

Latest News

Interstate 555 from Trumann to Bay in Arkansas was covered in ice Thursday afternoon. Numerous...
Northeast grapples with icy roads as storm blows out to sea
COVID-19 Update: Cases of Omicron subvariant discovered in Wisconsin
US death toll from COVID-19 hits 900,000, sped by omicron
Weekend Forecast
First Alert Weather Forecast: Light snow showers on Saturday
This undated photo provided by the Laramie County Sheriff's Office shows Joseph Beecher.
Police: Kidnapping suspect asked for Michael Bloomberg’s daughters