High school basketball highlight heaven: Action from seven Friday night games

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -If you like high school basketball, you have come to the right place.

D.C. Everest defeats SPASH 89-77 behind 32 points from Marcus Hall to pull within a game of the Panthers in the Wisconsin Valley Conference.

Everyone in the Valley is still chasing Marshfield, as the Tigers improve to a perfect 9-0 in conference play with a 77-63 road win at Wausau East.

Merrill picks up their third WVC win of the season, defeating Wisconsin Rapids at home 70-60.

Marawood crossover games were the theme on the girl’s side on Thursday, and now the boys on Friday. Marathon improved to 16-2 overall with a 78-32 victory over Abbotsford.

Stratford also moved to 16-2, defeating Chequamegon at home in a tight affair, 63-57.

Finally in a Great Northern Conference showdown, Medford dominates from start to finish at Tomahawk, defeating the Hatchets 81-36.

