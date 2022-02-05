News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Another shot of snow showers Sunday

Increasing clouds Saturday night & not as cold. Snow showers in Central Wisconsin Sunday
Less than a half-inch of snowfall on Sunday.
Less than a half-inch of snowfall on Sunday.(WSAW)
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Clear sky early for Saturday evening will yield to some clouds as the night goes along. Temperatures will not be as low as they were the past few mornings with readings steady or slowly rising overnight into Sunday morning through the 10s.

Temperatures steady or slowly rising overnight into Sunday morning.
Temperatures steady or slowly rising overnight into Sunday morning.(WSAW)

Mostly cloudy on Sunday with snow showers in Central Wisconsin. Accumulations will be minor, with a half-inch or less of accumulation. Highs in the mid 20s.

Mostly cloudy with snow showers in Central Wisconsin on Sunday.
Mostly cloudy with snow showers in Central Wisconsin on Sunday.(WSAW)
Mostly cloudy with snow showers Sunday starting later in the morning.
Mostly cloudy with snow showers Sunday starting later in the morning.(WSAW)
Snow showers in Central Wisconsin on Sunday.
Snow showers in Central Wisconsin on Sunday.(WSAW)
Snow showers are anticipated in Central Wisconsin on Sunday.
Snow showers are anticipated in Central Wisconsin on Sunday.(WSAW)

The new work week on Monday kicks off with a mix of sun and clouds with daytime readings in the low 20s. Partly to mostly cloudy on Tuesday with highs in the low 30s. A clipper system dropping in out of Canada will roll through Tuesday night into Wednesday with snow showers expected. Highs on Wednesday in the mid 20s.

A clipper will bring snow showers on Wednesday.
A clipper will bring snow showers on Wednesday.(WSAW)
The flakes will wind down Wednesday night.
The flakes will wind down Wednesday night.(WSAW)

Mostly cloudy on Thursday and a bit cooler with highs in the low 20s. The next weather maker will again be a clipper-type system dropping in from the northwest. The models at this point are showing this storm system to have more moisture to work with, as snow could arrive either late Thursday night or on Friday. Snow or snow showers are possible for Friday with some accumulations as well. Time will tell if this snowfall will be more of a nuisance or enough that a First Alert Weather Day would be needed. At this juncture, something we are going to watch over the next few days. Highs on Friday in the mid 20s.

Snow could overspread the area on Friday.
Snow could overspread the area on Friday.(WSAW)
Snow could fall into Friday night in the region.
Snow could fall into Friday night in the region.(WSAW)

Next Saturday, February 12th, aka the day before the Super Bowl, features a cold day with some sunshine. Highs around 10.

Highs closer to average in the days ahead.
Highs closer to average in the days ahead.(WSAW)

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nurses take care of patient in intensive care
New Omicron variant detected in Wisconsin
Octaviano Juarez-Corro
After 16 years on the run, alleged Milwaukee park shooter arrested in Mexico
MGN
Port Edwards teacher under investigation announces retirement
The U.S. Postal Service introduces the Next Generation Delivery Vehicle (NGDV) to be built by...
White House threatens to halt USPS contract with Oshkosh Corp.
Amazon is raising the price of its annual Prime membership to $139.
Amazon increasing price of Prime membership

Latest News

Weekend Forecast
First Alert Weather Forecast: Light snow showers on Saturday
Mark Holley's Forecast
Mark Holley's Forecast
WSAW Sunrise 7 Weather
WSAW Sunrise 7 Weather
Increasing clouds tonight and cold. Snow showers on Friday with a coating to around 1"...
First Alert Weather: Thursday Evening Forecast