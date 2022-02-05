First Alert Weather: Another shot of snow showers Sunday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Clear sky early for Saturday evening will yield to some clouds as the night goes along. Temperatures will not be as low as they were the past few mornings with readings steady or slowly rising overnight into Sunday morning through the 10s.

Mostly cloudy on Sunday with snow showers in Central Wisconsin. Accumulations will be minor, with a half-inch or less of accumulation. Highs in the mid 20s.

The new work week on Monday kicks off with a mix of sun and clouds with daytime readings in the low 20s. Partly to mostly cloudy on Tuesday with highs in the low 30s. A clipper system dropping in out of Canada will roll through Tuesday night into Wednesday with snow showers expected. Highs on Wednesday in the mid 20s.

Mostly cloudy on Thursday and a bit cooler with highs in the low 20s. The next weather maker will again be a clipper-type system dropping in from the northwest. The models at this point are showing this storm system to have more moisture to work with, as snow could arrive either late Thursday night or on Friday. Snow or snow showers are possible for Friday with some accumulations as well. Time will tell if this snowfall will be more of a nuisance or enough that a First Alert Weather Day would be needed. At this juncture, something we are going to watch over the next few days. Highs on Friday in the mid 20s.

Next Saturday, February 12th, aka the day before the Super Bowl, features a cold day with some sunshine. Highs around 10.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.