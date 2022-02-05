City of Wausau observes Transit Equity Day

News and First Alert Weather App
Day comes on the same day as Rosa Park’s birthday
By Jade Flury
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 7:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The City of Wausau and Mayor Katie Rosenberg observed Transit Equity Day on Friday.

It’s a day dedicated to fair transportation. The day was established in 2018 by a network of transit unions and community organizations from across the country. The day is also observed on the same day as Rosa Park’s birthday.

“Transit Equity Day is a national effort to recognized public transit and promotes better access to public transit,” said Greg Seubert, Metro Ride transit director.

City officials spent the day reminding people about the importance of public transportation.

“It means being accessible. Our community being accessible to everybody that needs it, regardless of your background is, where you come from, what your resources are.,” said Mayor Katie Rosenberg, City of Wausau.

Mayor Rosenberg hopped on a bus to mark the event.

“But you know we really wanted to talk to people on the bus. We had a really good conversation with a couple of folks who told me this bus is access to what I want to do with my life,” said Mayor Rosenberg.

To celebrate Rosa Parks on her birthday, every MetroRide bus had a seat blocked off to honor the activist who famously refused to give up her seat to a white person, sparking the civil rights movement in the 1960′s.

“So we’ve reserved a seat on every bus by placing a poster honoring Rosa Parks along with a rose,” said Seubert.

“You know, we chose to do this on Rosa Parks birthday to honor her memory. She was an amazing advocate for all kinds of civil rights discussions,” said Rosenberg.

Mayor Rosenberg said she would like to see bus services expand to surrounding areas such as Rib Mountain.

“We need to have a really strong partnership with the folks in rib mountain making that policy making but you know, we’ve had some good discussions with them. The door is open,” said Mayor Rosenberg.

