2 people, dog rescued by helicopter in California after being snowed in cabin for 2 months

California Highway Patrol rescues a couple snowed in their cabin for nearly two months. (Source: California Highway Patrol - Valley Division Air Operations)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Two people and their dog were rescued from their home via helicopter Tuesday in northern California after being snowed in for nearly two months.

California Highway Patrol said the pair had been snowed in their cabin since Dec. 6 and called authorities for help Feb. 1. Officials said they were unable to leave their home due to snow and downed trees and were running out of supplies.

The Sierra County Sheriff’s Office requested helicopter assistance to reach the couple due to the remote location and blocked roads. The helicopter was able to land near the cabin. The two people and their dog were flown to safety.

No further information was available.

