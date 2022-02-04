News and First Alert Weather App
Wear red February 4 to raise awareness and fight heart disease in women

By Annie Krall
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - You may have noticed a lot of red today, February 4, for the American Heart Association’s national “Wear Red Day.”

The American Heart Association says heart disease is the number one killer of women. We lose more mothers, sisters and friends to cardiovascular disease every year, than all cancers combined.

Officials say nearly 45% of women ages 20 and older are living with some form of cardiovascular disease. The purpose of “Wear Red Day” is to spotlight the importance of talking about heart disease and ways to prevent it.

Healthy eating is one way but aerobic exercise like walking, running or biking five times a week even for just 30 minutes can make a major difference.

Doctors say aerobic exercise paired with resistance training brings about the best results.

“You’re increasing the resistance training and getting bulkier,” Dr. Sam Setty, interventional cardiologist Bellin Health, said. “When you have bulkier muscles, you generally process blood sugars a lot better as opposed to having less muscles.”

If you see more people wearing red today it’s meant to start a conversation to save the lives of women at any age.

