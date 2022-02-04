News and First Alert Weather App
UW Stevens Point holds 30th annual Jazz Festival

By Drew Sutherland
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 3:59 PM CST
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Friday is the 30th in-person UW Stevens Point Jazz Festival. It’s welcoming students from 26 middle and high schools throughout the state for a day of master classes with university faculty members and guest artist Max Pollak.

Director of Jazz studies Mathew Buchman says the event gives students the chance to learn new things or get a different perspective on lessons they’ve had in school.

“I really like seeing other people and how they perform, and just what they do to make themselves happy, and good at what they play,” said Horace Mann Middle School student Aislan Hersh.

The day will end in a collaborative performance between the students and Pollak.

Pollak is a tap dancer who incorporates percussion using his body and vocals to create his music.

Click here to find out how you can get in-person or virtual tickets.

