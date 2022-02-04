News and First Alert Weather App
Three Bridges Recovery Program holds graduation ceremony for inmates

The program helps Wood County Jail inmates with drug and alcohol recovery
By Jade Flury
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 7:59 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Three Bridges Recovery Program held a graduation ceremony for inmates recovering from drug and alcohol addiction.

The program is a non-profit organization helping inmates and guests with coaching. The program held its third graduation ceremony Thursday.

Program graduates received certificates and got to attend a pizza party with their peers.

“I get to teach yoga through Three Bridges so I’m in treatment centers and the jail teaching yoga. Which is something really special to me and that’s part of my recovery myself,” said Jesse Luer, community programs director.

Luer works with the inmates through recovery coaching and peer support. Some participants receive their own recovery pods to avoid outside distractions and influences.

“Meth took the best of me and just kept going back and forth to it. Back, back, back just wasting my life,” said Zachary Hodge, a program participant.

Hodge has been a part of the Three Bridges Recovery Program since October of 2021. He said drugs caused him to be in and out of jail.

“I would shoot it, smoke it, snort it, all of the sorts,” said Hodge.

Hodge said he also got hooked on heroin at the beginning of 2020.

“Well did OD a couple of times. Then I came to realize I couldn’t live a lifestyle like that so I got away from that drug,” said Hodge.

Hodge said his son is one of his motivations to make the change towards a healthier lifestyle.

“After having my son last year, and sitting in jail this time, I’ve come to a better realization that I needed to make a change. A better chance for my life and to show him I can give him a better life than I had when I was growing up,” said Hodge.

The Three Bridges Recovery Program worked with Hodge and other program participants to give them the tools they need to make the changes needed.

“It’s made me realize the harm that comes out of what I was doing. I’m very thankful for it so I have a chance to give my son a better life,” said Hodge.

