News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Supreme Court won’t take challenge to absentee ballot boxes

(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Wisconsin Supreme Court has rejected Republican gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch’s request that it take over an absentee ballot box challenge in Wisconsin, in a ruling Friday.

Kleefisch, a lieutenant governor under Republican Scott Walker, asked the conservative-controlled Supreme Court to take the case directly after a lower court’s ruling that kept current law in place.

A Waukesha County judge on Jan. 13 ruled that absentee ballot drop boxes cannot be located anywhere other than at offices of local clerks and that no one other than the voter may return such a ballot.

Earlier in the week, the Wisconsin Elections Commission said it was moving ahead with enacting a rule that will make clear that local election officials can fill in missing information on absentee ballot envelopes submitted by voters.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Remington Nystrom
Former camp counselor to be charged with child sexual assault
Portion of Wisconsin River Meats plant ‘total loss’ after overnight fire
Nurses take care of patient in intensive care
New Omicron variant detected in Wisconsin
Brianna Decker, Hockey
Wisconsin-native Brianna Decker out of Olympics after opening match injury, reports indicate
The Portage County Highway Department is discussing its current right of way maintenance...
Compromise met over County Highway PP controversy

Latest News

FILE - Milwaukee Bucks senior vice president and Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate in...
US Senate candidate Lasry calls for boosting wages, unions
Alex Lasry during a visit in Eau Claire
Democrat Lasry puts $1.5 million into US Senate bid
Vice President Kamala Harris makes stop in Milwaukee
VP Harris touts replacing lead lines during Milwaukee stop
U.S. Supreme Court
Supreme Court hears Senator Ted Cruz’s campaign finance law challenge
What’s in the voting rights bills being debated in Congress?
What’s in the voting rights bills being debated in Congress?