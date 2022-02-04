News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Southwest Airlines to resume alcohol sales on flights

Southwest Airlines will return to offering an expanded selection of beverages Feb. 16.
Southwest Airlines will return to offering an expanded selection of beverages Feb. 16.(Southwest)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The booze is back on Southwest Airlines flights.

At least it will be Feb. 16.

The airline reduced beverage offerings during the pandemic, just stocking sodas, juice and coffee.

But soon flights will have beer, wine and liquor for sale. They’ll also have more non-alcoholic drinks for free.

Southwest says customers can use their 2020 and 2021 drink coupons through this year.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Remington Nystrom
Former camp counselor to be charged with child sexual assault
Portion of Wisconsin River Meats plant ‘total loss’ after overnight fire
Nurses take care of patient in intensive care
New Omicron variant detected in Wisconsin
Brianna Decker, Hockey
Wisconsin-native Brianna Decker out of Olympics after opening match injury, reports indicate
The Portage County Highway Department is discussing its current right of way maintenance...
Compromise met over County Highway PP controversy

Latest News

Students from a Wausau middle school take a master class in jazz.
UW Stevens Point holds 30th annual Jazz Festival
Reps. Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney were censured by the GOP for their perceived disloyalty to...
GOP censures Cheney, Kinzinger as it assails Jan. 6 probe
FILE - Employees wearing protective equipment work at a semiconductor production facility for...
House passes bill to boost US computer chip production
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the National Press Club in Washington, Nov....
Pence: Trump is ‘wrong’ to say election could be overturned
Former Vice President Mike Pence said Jan. 6 was a dark day in the history of the United States...
Pence: Jan. 6 a dark day