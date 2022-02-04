Port Edwards teacher under investigation announces retirement

PORT EDWARDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Port Edward School District informed its families with fourth and fifth-grade students Friday that the teacher whose teaching license has been under investigation has announced his retirement and will not be returning to the classroom this year.

The middle school principal confirmed this notice with 7 Investigates, directing any further questions to the school district’s attorney. The district has not provided answers to 7 Investigates’ previous questions relating to this teacher, but its attorney has acknowledged our request for open records.

According to the Department of Public Instruction, his teaching license is still under investigation. The Wood County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation as well. According to the report 7 Investigates obtained through an open records request, they were looking into complaints by some students that he made students feel uncomfortable with the way he touched them. The district attorney’s office told 7 Investigates in January that after speaking with investigators and reviewing the report, they determined there was not enough evidence to show that a crime was committed.

