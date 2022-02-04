News and First Alert Weather App
Police: 227,000 fentanyl pills found buried in buffet-style food during traffic stop

Inside the vehicle, deputies found four large buffet-style pans filled with food, but noticed the trays felt heavier than they should have. They dug into the food and found several bags of fentanyl pills buried within it.(Pinal County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 12:29 PM CST
(Gray News) - Authorities in Arizona said they found 227,000 fentanyl pills hidden in buffet-style food during a traffic stop on Wednesday near Casa Grande.

The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said deputies pulled over a driver on the interstate, noted the driver’s story “wasn’t adding up” and searched the car.

Inside the vehicle, deputies found four large buffet-style pans filled with food, but noticed the trays felt heavier than they should have. They dug into the food and found several bags of fentanyl pills buried within it.

Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb said the 227,000 pills that were seized total “more than what we recovered in all of 2020.”

The driver, 26-year-old Kevin Saldivar Sosa, was arrested and booked into the Pinal County Jail.

