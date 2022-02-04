New terrain to explore at Granite Peak

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - Winter sports and recreation is nothing new in Wisconsin, but exploring new terrain can always be exciting, as Granite Peak opened a new Grom Park for its visitors.

According to Granite Peak’s website, ‘grom’ is a term used to describe a young skier or snowboarder who is a park enthusiast. The ski resort’s new park is built for people of all ages at a beginner skill level who want to try freestyle skiing or snowboarding.

It has ramps, rails and even a pipe for people to try some new tricks. Granite Peak’s general manager, Greg Fisher, said this year the Grom Park is built on Mystery and is bigger than last year’s park. it has two sides, one that’s a little more advanced, while the other side is what is called a box line.

“Really it’s designed for people who want to get into freestyle, don’t want to go to the big jumps and big features, so it’s a lot of fun out here. We see a lot of little kids, we see a lot of adults who are just trying to get into this sport as well,” Fisher said.

As for one snowboarder trying out the park, he said he loves it, even if he takes a tumble. “I just like doing tricks, you know, I get kind of bored of just free skiing, so it’s a little bit more challenging I like to wipe out here and there,” Victor Sartain said.

Fisher said the idea behind the Grom Park is just for people to get the idea down for spinning and other tricks.

As for the weekend, Granite Peak is also holding a Grom Jam event for kids 12 and under. The resort said it’s back this year by popular demand where kids can learn tricks at the Grom Park with coaches from Granite Peak. Kids will also get the chance to show off what they learned at the end for some prizes.

“It’s all about really encouragement and just gettin’ the kids to have a good time and do a big bib raffle at the end, we even give parents you know prizes too, so yeah it’s a lot of fun,” Fisher said.

There will also be a pizza lunch for each of the kids who are registered. But the event is limited to 40 kids. Registration is open on Granite Peak’s website, and parents must fill out the waiver.

Click here for more information about the Feb. 6 event.

