New Omicron variant detected in Wisconsin

Nurses take care of patient in intensive care
Nurses take care of patient in intensive care(wsaw)
By Drew Sutherland
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 9:44 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The BA-2 sub-variant of COVID-19 has been detected in Wisconsin. Called the “stealth variant,” it mimics the original BA-1 with one major difference: it is 1.5 times more virulent.

“For most people who are vaccinated or previously infected it can be an unpleasant but not life-threatening illness. The other thing is that for people who are unvaccinated, the Omicron variant and the sub-variant can cause severe disease and death,” said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ryan Westergaard of the DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases.

As of Thursday, 63.4% of Wisconsinites have gotten at least one dose of a vaccine, but the DHS is recommending everyone get one who is eligible.

So far less than five cases of BA-2 have been identified, which is a small percentage overall, but that number represents only the cases that have been subjected to genome sequencing tests.

Right now all 72 counties in Wisconsin have a severe level of COVID-19 case rates. It’s not all bad news, though. The state peaked at around 18,000 new cases a day, and now the seven-day average is less than 5,000.

“In three of the public health regions cases have shrunk in the past two weeks by as much as 20 percent so that’s great news. We had a peak of 18,000 cases in a single day and now our seven-day average is 4.000, so we’re going in the right direction,” Westergaard said.

