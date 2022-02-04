Marathon County Jails’ first day using body cameras

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Friday is the first day Marathon County Jail used its new body cameras. It’s one of the first local jails to incorporate them.

“We started with the cameras today at the start of our shift and everything is going good that I’ve heard of so far,” said Lieutenant Zachary Johnson, Marathon County Jail.

The cameras will also provide audio. The jail has never had that capability before.

”What is said during an incident, its always been the inmates’ word versus the officers’ word,” said Johnson.

Marathon County Sheriff’s Office has been using body cameras since last February.

Captain Sean McCarthy said they give officers a sense of relief knowing they have them working in the field.

“It provides transparency and clarity so that everyone has an understanding of any encounter that there is,” Captain Sean McCarthy, Marathon County Sheriff’s Office.

The footage is stored at least 120 days. Which is the minimum required by state law.

Lt. Johnson said he hopes the new addition will change the atmosphere of the jail for the better. He thinks interactions between inmates and officers will be more positive.

”I think the cameras will make our interactions more professional, said Lt. Johnson.

