Iron River Michigan man making fourth Olympic appearance

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WBAY) - Opening ceremonies for the 2022 winter Olympics in Beijing are Friday. And, for the fourth time, a snowboarder from Iron River, Michigan, is on Team USA.

A 40 year old snowboarder, Nick Baumgartner can’t believe he’s back on Team USA again. He’ll compete in the individual snowboard cross race next week. And, depending on how he finishes, he could team up with the best female U.S. racer for a relay later in the games.

“Seventeen years ago when I started this journey, I would have never thought I’d be going for my fourth Olympics. Back then, my sport wasn’t even an Olympic sport, so it’s quite surreal,” says Baumgartner.

Obsessed with snowboarding since 1990, when he got his first plastic board for Christmas and took it to the sledding hill, Baumgartner says his passion for the sport is what’s kept him competing at a high level -- and able to make Team USA this year.

He spent this past summer training indoors, living out of his van, to be close to the gym. “I can strongly say that I’ve never been this prepared for an Olympics,” he says.

Baumgartner just missed the podium in 2018, finishing fourth in PyeongChang. And now, as the oldest member on the U.S. snowboard team, he believes his knowledge and experience are his best assets that could lead to a medal this year.

He says, “I’m not stressed about it, I know what to expect. I’ve been through the craziness of opening ceremonies. I’ve been through all of that so now it’s about performance and doing the best that I can.”

Dubbed one of the last blue collar athletes in snowboarding, because of his middle class upbringing --which included working for the hometown Krist Oil, now one of his sponsors -- Baumgartner is ready to fulfill his dreams not only for himself but his community as well.

“The goal wasn’t to make an Olympics for a fourth time. The goal is to do everything it takes to prepare and go there and get some hardware, bring some hardware back home to the Midwest and to the Upper Peninsula.”

Baumgartner will first compete in his individual snowboard cross event on February 10.

