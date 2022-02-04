Highlights from five girls basketball and boys hockey games

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Marawood crossover games were the theme of the night in girls basketball. Phillips entered Thursday 15-2 overall and 11-0 in Marawood North play, and picked up a road win against Edgar out of the Marawood South, 55-37.

In the next such installment, Marathon defends homecourt with a 46-40 win over Abbotsford.

Newman and Rib Lake played a close affair in Wausau, with the Cardinals coming out on top 47-43.

On the ice, Rhinelander continued their terrific season in boys hockey. The Hodags score four first period goals on their way to a 10-0 victory over East/Merrill United.

At the Eagle River Ice Dome, Northland Pines defeats Pacelli 4-3.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.