GOP bills aimed at unproven treatments for COVID-19

The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Doctors and hospital leaders are pushing back against a package of Republican bills that seek to bar health care providers from withholding unproven treatments for COVID-19.

The three bills released this week would prevent health systems and medical credentialing boards from disciplining doctors for ordering or advocating for therapies or medicine for patients that go against medical opinions held by their employers or regulators.

The legislation would force pharmacists to fill all prescriptions ordered by doctors except in rare circumstances.

The bills, if passed, could be vetoed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

