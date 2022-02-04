News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

CDC to start tracking COVID-19 through wastewater

By CNN
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 7:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is using wastewater to track the spread of COVID-19 because it’s a quicker way to get a glimpse of the disease’s spread.

It’s going to start publishing data about it on its coronavirus dashboard.

The National Wastewater Surveillance System tests for disease in 19 states.

More than 500 of its sites will start submitting data to the CDC this week.

Studies indicate most people infected with COVID-19 shed its viral DNA through feces.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Remington Nystrom
Former camp counselor to be charged with child sexual assault
Portion of Wisconsin River Meats plant ‘total loss’ after overnight fire
Brianna Decker, Hockey
Wisconsin-native Brianna Decker out of Olympics after opening match injury, reports indicate
The Portage County Highway Department is discussing its current right of way maintenance...
Compromise met over County Highway PP controversy
Colton Geurink poses for a picture after signing a letter of intent to play football at Winona...
Area athletes sign letters of intent to play football at the collegiate level

Latest News

Some of the leaders attending the Olympics are authoritarians.
Olympics begin amid boycotts, pandemic
Deanna Isom was shot 11 times and is home recovering after countless surgeries.
Woman shot 11 times tells her story of survival
FILE - Marriott human resources recruiter Mariela Cuevas, left, talks to Lisbet Oliveros,...
US employers shrug off omicron, add 467,000 jobs in January
Greg McMichael stands to be recognized during jury selection for the trial of he and his son...
Arbery killer’s father retracts plea before hate crime trial
The USDA is issuing new nutrition standards that will require less sodium and healthier grains...
USDA to update school meal nutrition standards