Wisconsin COVID-19 cases fall below 5,000 per day

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – COVID-19 cases are down. Deaths are down. Hospitalizations are way down.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) report on Thursday was filled with positive news as recovery from the omicron surge that reached Wisconsin around Christmas continues in freefall.

The 7-day average of new cases fell below 5,000 per day for the first time since December 28. The DHS says the state saw an average 4,679 COVID-19 cases per day over the past week. The rolling average was 5,162 yesterday. The state says test results confirmed 4,781 new cases in the past day. Green Lake County passed 4,000 total cases and Winnebago County topped 42,000 -- that’s more than 1 in 5 Green Lake County residents and 1 in 4 Winnebago County residents testing positive for COVID-19 in the past 2 years.

The positivity rate -- the percentage of all tests that were positive -- fell again to 17.3%. It’s down 2 percentage points in two days.

Thirty-nine people were added to COVID-19′s death toll, the lowest number reported on a weekday since January 12. The state says 19 of the 39 deaths just reported to the DHS were recent. Health officials say the state is averaging 22 COVID-19 deaths per day because it counts only recent deaths (within the past 30 days) when it calculates the 7-day average. More than 220 people have been added to the death toll since last Friday. The death rate has been stuck at 0.84% for 11 days now.

New hospital admissions plunged below 100 for the first time since November, following two days of record highs. We reported this week that hospitalizations set a one-day record on Tuesday (578) and the second-highest number on Wednesday (371). Thursday, there were 78 admissions in the past 24-hour period, the smallest increase since November 26.

Even when admissions were at record highs, discharges and deaths resulted in a net decrease in the hospital population. In Thursday’s update, the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) says the state’s 136 hospitals have 1,387 COVID-19 patients and 278 of them are in ICU, that’s a decrease of 18 in ICU and 55 overall.

Hospitals in the Northeast health care region have 165 patients, 5 fewer than the day before, with 28 in ICU, also 5 fewer. Hospitals in the Fox Valley region are treating 95 patients with COVID-19, and 18 of them are in ICU, which is 4 fewer in ICU and 2 fewer overall than Wednesday.

As we reported Wednesday, the DHS says the spread of the COVID-19 virus remains “critically high” in all 72 counties with a burden equivalent to 1.9% of the state population testing positive in the last two weeks.

67 counties saw case numbers go down in the past two weeks. The DHS says only 5 counties saw no significant change in case numbers, including Florence, Green Lake and Menominee in WBAY’s viewing area. No county saw an increase compared to two weeks ago.

Article continues below the video

Wisconsin COVID-19 briefing, Feb. 3 LIVE: Wisconsin's top health experts are giving us an update on the COVID-19 situation. Posted by WBAY TV-2 on Thursday, February 3, 2022

Statewide, vaccinations have slowed. By our estimate, Wisconsin averaged 1,404 Wisconsinites getting their first dose each day over the past week and 2,432 people per day completing their vaccination series (a reminder, there’s overlap in those numbers when people get the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine).

The DHS reports 63.4% of the state’s population received at least one dose of vaccine and 59.5% of the population completed their vaccine series.

For the second time this week and only the second time in at least 7 weeks booster shots made up less than half of the doses administered in the past day, based on the updates from vaccinators.

Thursday’s Vaccinations by Age Group (and change since last report)

5 to 11: 25.2% received vaccine (+0.0)/20.4% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

12 to 17: 59.5% received vaccine (+0.0)/55.1% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

18 to 24: 58.6% received vaccine (+0.0)/52.6% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

25 to 34: 62.8% received vaccine (+0.0)/57.7% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

35 to 44: 68.3% received vaccine (+0.0)/64.3% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

45 to 54: 71.0% received vaccine (+0.1)/67.6% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

55 to 64: 77.6% received vaccine (+0.0)/74.6% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

65 and up: 85.7% received vaccine (+0.0)/82.2% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

Thursday’s Vaccinations by County Population (and change since last report)

County (Population)

(Health region) % of population

with at least 1 dose % of population

completed series Brown (264,542) (NE) 64.7% 61.4% (+0.1) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 56.4% (+0.1) 53.6% Dodge (87,839) 51.9% (+0.1) 49.1% (+0.1) Door (27,668) (NE) 78.1% 73.5% (+0.1) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 55.1% 52.0% (+0.1) Forest (9,004) 52.2% (+0.1) 49.0% (+0.1) Florence (4,295) (NE) 51.8% 49.3% Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 57.0% 53.7% (+0.1) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 52.1% 50.2% Langlade (19,189) 53.5% 51.0% (+0.1) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 59.9% 57.0% Marinette (40,350) (NE) 52.8% 49.9% Menominee (4,556) (FV) 79.6% 75.3% Oconto (37,930) (NE) 52.5% 50.1% Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 63.5% 60.1% Shawano (40,899) (FV) 47.2% 45.1% Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 62.1% (+0.1) 58.8% Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 55.1% (+0.1) 52.5% Waushara (24,443) (FV) 45.6% 43.2% Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 61.6% (+0.1) 58.0% NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 294,502 (62.1%, +0.1) 279,467 (58.9%, +0.1) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 326,476 (59.4%) 309,152 (56.2%) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,696,104 (63.4%, +0.1) 3,468,517 (59.5%, +0.1)

To find free COVID-19 vaccination sites near you, text your ZIP Code to 438829. For a list of health care organizations offering vaccine shots, visit wbay.com/vaccine.

THURSDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (boldface indicates change in cases or deaths since the last report) **

Brown – 68,206 cases (+157) (349 deaths) (+3)

Calumet – 11,188 cases (+34) (86 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)* - 4,771 cases (80 deaths)

Dodge – 23,565 cases (+96) (257 deaths) (+1)

Door – 6,420 cases (+12) (46 deaths) (+1)

Florence - 783 cases (+6) (15 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 28,481 cases (+82) (202 deaths) (+1)

Forest - 2,348 cases (+15) (43 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)* - 2,621 cases (35 deaths)

Green Lake - 4,009 cases (+24) (49 deaths) (+2)

Iron (Mich.)* – 2,191 cases (66 deaths)

Kewaunee – 4,468 cases (+9) (38 deaths)

Langlade - 4,747 cases (+22) (57 deaths)

Manitowoc – 16,708 cases (+48) (141 deaths)

Marinette - 9,290 cases (+34) (87 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)* - 3,699 cases (59 deaths)

Menominee – 1,804 cases (+7) (13 deaths)

Oconto – 9,111 cases (+26) (80 deaths) (+1)

Outagamie – 41,145 cases (+116) (297 deaths) (+1)

Shawano – 9,476 cases (+42) (107 deaths)

Sheboygan – 28,485 cases (+83) (232 deaths)

Waupaca – 10,980 cases (+23) (182 deaths)

Waushara – 4,831 cases (+18) (63 deaths)

Winnebago – 42,160 (+94) (296 deaths)

* You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publishes updates Mondays through Fridays. Michigan Department of Health updates information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.