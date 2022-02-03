Will shipped COVID-19 tests withstand the cold?

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The United States Postal Service has received about 60 million households orders for free COVID-19 tests. They said 10′s of millions have been shipped.

Many question with the cold temperatures if they sit outside too long will they still be effective?

“Heat and cold are two big concerns with the accuracy of tests. Here specifically in Wisconsin as we know, it’s more of the freezing temperatures that we are concerned with,” said Corrina Sambs, pharmacist at Hometown Pharmacy.

She explained one way to know if the test is okay.

“If you do open your test and you look at it and it’s not frozen you can still use the liquid that’s provided in there for the test,” said Sambs.

The FDA recommends once you get your tests to bring them and let them sit for at least two hours to get to room temperature.

If you’re still concerned about your test you can report it to the FDA’s website Medwatch.

Hometown Pharmacy and many others are continuing to offer drive-up testing.

