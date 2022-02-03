State medical officer: COVID could become endemic in 2022

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin’s top medical officer says COVID-19 could become endemic this year. Department of Health Services Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ryan Westergaard still warned that case counts could periodically spike but the disease likely will reach a stage in 2022 where numbers remain fairly constant.

The term endemic is used to describe a disease as a regular part of a population, such as the flu,. The seven-day average of cases stood at 4,679 as of Thursday, compared with 18,857 on Jan. 19.

Some medical experts maintain that COVID-19 will never become endemic because the disease will be driven by new variants that can evade vaccinations and infect swaths of unvaccinated people.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.