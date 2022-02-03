News and First Alert Weather App
State medical officer: COVID could become endemic in 2022

Wisconsin on COVID-19 background
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 3:03 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin’s top medical officer says COVID-19 could become endemic this year. Department of Health Services Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ryan Westergaard still warned that case counts could periodically spike but the disease likely will reach a stage in 2022 where numbers remain fairly constant.

The term endemic is used to describe a disease as a regular part of a population, such as the flu,. The seven-day average of cases stood at 4,679 as of Thursday, compared with 18,857 on Jan. 19.

Some medical experts maintain that COVID-19 will never become endemic because the disease will be driven by new variants that can evade vaccinations and infect swaths of unvaccinated people.

